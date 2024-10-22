Comparing Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Phunware and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phunware presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 94.21%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Phunware has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Phunware and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware N/A -438.21% -127.45% Global Blue Group 7.32% 48.62% 2.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Global Blue Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $4.83 million 19.75 -$52.78 million N/A N/A Global Blue Group $445.57 million 2.17 $15.12 million $0.07 72.71

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Phunware on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It is also involved in the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; and provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications, as well as application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

