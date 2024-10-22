DexCom (DXCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. DexCom has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

