Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76.
Several brokerages have commented on PPBI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.
