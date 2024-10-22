Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,888.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PPBI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

