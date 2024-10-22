Unum Group (UNM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Unum Group to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Unum Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 8.426-8.809 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

