Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

