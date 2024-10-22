Integer (ITGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Integer has set its FY24 guidance at $5.07-5.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.070-5.490 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.75.

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

