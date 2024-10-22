Integer (ITGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Integer has set its FY24 guidance at $5.07-5.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.070-5.490 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Integer Price Performance
NYSE:ITGR opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on ITGR
Insider Transactions at Integer
In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- What are earnings reports?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.