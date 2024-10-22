Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 170,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 457,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Peraso in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Peraso Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.64). Peraso had a negative return on equity of 242.83% and a negative net margin of 119.82%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Peraso Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Further Reading

