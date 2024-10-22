Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Stock Price Down 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. 565,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,472,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.
Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine
Clearmind Medicine Company Profile
Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clearmind Medicine
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.