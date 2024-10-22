Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 1,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

