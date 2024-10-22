iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment grade bonds, while mitigating duration risk through swaps.

