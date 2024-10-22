iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment grade bonds, while mitigating duration risk through swaps.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.