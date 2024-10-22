Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Stock Price Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 22,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 12,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Steakholder Foods Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

