Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Stock Price Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 22,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 12,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Steakholder Foods Stock Down 4.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.
Steakholder Foods Company Profile
Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Steakholder Foods
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.