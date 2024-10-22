PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s Why

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Free Report) was up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 119,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

PowerBand Solutions Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

PowerBand Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerBand Solutions Inc develops, markets, and sells access to cloud-based transaction platforms to finance and lease new and used vehicles. It provides DrivrzXchange, an inclusive multi-sided marketplace that allows buyers and sellers to list and/or find vehicles; and DrivrzFinancial, a technology driven finance solution focus on used vehicle and EV leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerBand Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBand Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.