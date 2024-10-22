Integrated Wellness Acquisition (NYSE:WEL) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 1,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,887.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Integrated Wellness Acquisition
About Integrated Wellness Acquisition
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.
