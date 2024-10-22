Mainstreet Equity (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Stock Price Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 148.50 and last traded at 148.50. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at 142.12.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Up 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of 143.65 and a 200 day moving average of 136.33.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

