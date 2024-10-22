ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.07%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ALLETE by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ALLETE by 1,118.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

