StockNews.com Lowers Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLF. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Herbalife alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. Herbalife has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $959,200. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 465.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Herbalife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.