StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Shares of PRFT stock opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. Perficient has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $76.01.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
