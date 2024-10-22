StockNews.com Lowers RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) to Hold

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $270.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $278.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $188.24 and a 52 week high of $284.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.75.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at $22,890,276. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,400. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 316.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

