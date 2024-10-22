StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

