Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
LOAN opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
