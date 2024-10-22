Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

LOAN opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 24.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 141,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.