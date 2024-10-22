FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Netflix Issued By William Blair

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $19.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.02. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

NFLX opened at $772.07 on Monday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $395.62 and a 12 month high of $773.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $699.16 and a 200 day moving average of $656.21. The firm has a market cap of $332.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

