Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:CP Q4 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$108.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.67.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

