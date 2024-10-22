Atb Cap Markets Cuts Earnings Estimates for Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,335,166.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,642.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,335,166.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,650 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

