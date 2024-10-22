Roth Capital Issues Negative Forecast for MMC Earnings

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

MMC stock opened at $222.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $232.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

