Wedbush Reduces Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,856.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,085 shares of company stock worth $391,929. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.