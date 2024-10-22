Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SNV Q4 Earnings

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNV. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

