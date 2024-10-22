Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
Shares of ATHOF stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.19.
About Athabasca Oil
