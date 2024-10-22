Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of ATHOF stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

