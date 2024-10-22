McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

