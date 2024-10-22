Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

