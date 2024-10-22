Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %

RUSHA opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $27,597.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $27,597.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.