Getty Realty (GTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Getty Realty has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.300-2.320 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $32.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Getty Realty

