CTO Realty Growth (CTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.1 %
CTO opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $58,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $875,016.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
