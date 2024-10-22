CTO Realty Growth (CTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.1 %

CTO opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.36%.

CTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $58,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $875,016.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

