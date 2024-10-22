S&P Global (SPGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect S&P Global to post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPGI opened at $523.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

