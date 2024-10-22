Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $63.63

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ventas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Ventas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 200,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ventas by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 46,887 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -449.99%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

