Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $8.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,670,000 after buying an additional 739,295 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 17.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,049,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 29.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,384 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 10,227,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,820,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 215,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

