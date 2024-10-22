Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $4,130.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,130.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Insider Transactions at Booking

Institutional Trading of Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

BKNG stock opened at $4,363.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,394.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,998.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,829.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.