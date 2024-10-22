Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $105.71

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $96.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05. AerCap has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $99.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AerCap by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at $2,890,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 33,852 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

