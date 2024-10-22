Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $513.74 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $513.74.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $518.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $484.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $523.34.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
