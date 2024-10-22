MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.85.
About MiX Telematics
