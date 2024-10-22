StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of SBNY stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.