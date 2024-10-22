StockNews.com Downgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Buy

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.51. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CrossAmerica Partners
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.