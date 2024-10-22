Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 3.3 %
MBRX stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $15.75.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
