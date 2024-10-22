GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

GeoPark Stock Up 0.6 %

GPRK opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $456.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. GeoPark has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.25.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GeoPark will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in GeoPark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 85,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

