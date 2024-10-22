Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

