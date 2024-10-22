William Blair Comments on Infosys’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

INFY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Infosys by 37.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,580,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,144 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,484,000 after buying an additional 699,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 67.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,601,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,532,000 after buying an additional 3,074,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,248,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,338,000 after buying an additional 570,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,040,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,481,000 after acquiring an additional 715,812 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

