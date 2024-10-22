What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for PBYI FY2026 Earnings?

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of PBYI opened at $2.81 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $81,519.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,030. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,062,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 246,264 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 127.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 366,653 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

