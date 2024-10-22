Q1 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty Issued By William Blair

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.40. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

ULTA stock opened at $369.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.89 and a 200-day moving average of $385.46. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $19,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

