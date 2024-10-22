Northland Capmk Has Strong Forecast for Sono-Tek Q4 Earnings

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Sono-Tek Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $4.47 on Monday. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of -0.28.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.