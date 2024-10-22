National Bank Financial Estimates Cargojet FY2025 Earnings

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($1.15). The company had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.77 million. Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.91.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$135.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$130.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$125.29. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$143.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is -147.37%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

