What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for TSE:KEI FY2025 Earnings?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96.
Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of C$19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million.
Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
